Bidhannagar North Thana files chargesheet in Bidhannagar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This time North Bidhannagar police station filed a chargesheet in the incident of indecency of a young woman in Bidhannagar. The chargesheet was submitted to the Bidhannagar court. According to court sources, the names of the two accused policemen are in the chargesheet. The chargesheet mentioned 22 witnesses. The two main accused, ASI Sandeep Kumar Pal and Civic Abhishek Malakar, are named in the chargesheet. Police presented the chargesheet to the two policemen 13 days after they were produced in court. North Bidhannagar police filed a chargesheet in the Bidhannagar court on Sunday.

But it was late at night to get down to Karunamayi because the bus was late. The young woman’s phone was switched off because the charge was over. He was not getting a car. Then three policemen in police uniforms brought two bikes. The young woman asked for the cab. Then the accused policemen gave a lift to the bike. The young woman is told not to get a car so late at night. You will get a taxi from Ultodanga, for that the policemen want to give a lift. The young woman was picked up on Civic Abhishek Malakar’s bike. ASI Sandeep Kumar Pal and another policeman were on the other bike.

In a few moments ASI got off the bike. After that he sat on the civic bike with the young lady. The accused policeman behaved indecently and indecently after the bike started moving. He was then taken to a secluded police barracks. Although the ASI was supposed to land there, he did not. After that, the young woman objected when asked to sit in the middle. The young woman sat in the third seat behind the two policemen. Civility begins again.

The accused police personnel turned around and eventually dropped the girl off in front of a shopping mall on the side of the bypass. The young woman went down according to some. He calls a friend. The two accused policemen fled. The friend came in a few moments. Ruby came to the turn with the young woman. He asked the traffic at around 3.45 pm where the nearest police station was. The girl came to Kasba police station with the help of Kasba traffic police around 3 pm. Kasba police took the girl to the spot. From there, Kasba police called Bidhan Nagar North police station. North Bidhan comes to Nagar Thana. He came to the spot and heard the complaint.

Kasba police took the girl to North Bidhan Nagar police station at around 4 pm. After that, the girl complained of indecency against the two policemen. In that incident, two accused policemen were arrested on the 12th at around 2:55 pm.

