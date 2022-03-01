Bidhannagar Purnigam team formed by young and old – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has formed a team to run the Bidhannagar Municipality Purboard. A team of young and old was formed in Bidhannagar. As there are multiple new faces in charge of the seven mayoral councils and six boroughs, reliance has also been placed on the old faces.

In other words, Bidhannagar Purboard was formed by the combination of experience and youth. 7 people have been made the chairman of the borough committee. The councilors of the ward are Devraj Chakraborty, councilor of ward 7, Banibrata Bandopadhyay, councilor of ward 33, Tulsi Singh Roy, councilor of ward 40, Rahima Bibi Mandal of ward 2, Aratrika Bhattacharya of ward 3 and Sujit Mandal of ward 15 of ward no. .

Read more: Re-election in two booths! The decision was taken after a meeting between the Governor and the Election Commissioner

Besides, Shehnawaz Ali Mandal, Councilor of Ward No. 4, has become the Chairman of Borough Committee No. 1;

Read more: The two Bengalis of the two states cannot be separated by force, the message of the Chief Minister at the book fair

Manish Mukherjee, Councilor of Ward No. 24 has been given charge of Borough No. 4, Ranjan Poddar, Councilor of Ward No. 34 has been given charge of Borough No. 5 Minu Das, councilor of ward no.

The party has informed the grassroots leadership of Bidhannagar about this. According to sources, Firhad Hakim spoke with Krishna Chakraborty, Sabyasachi Dutt, Sujit Bose and Jyotipriya Mallik after the inauguration of the book fair on Monday. Young and old are going to start working together in Bidhannagar Puranigam. Krishna Chakraborty has already been sworn in as mayor. Anita Mandal has been sworn in as Deputy Mayor. Sabyasachi Dutt has been sworn in as chairman. The councilors have been sworn in. Sources said that the office of the acting mayor councilor will be finalized today.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 01, 2022, 09:57 IST

Tags: Bidhannagar, Mamata Banerjee, TMC