Bidhannagar wrapped in tight security, increased forces – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election 2022. And that is why the high-voltage polling station Bidhannagar (West Bengal Municipal Corporation Election 2022) has been wrapped in a security blanket. According to commission sources, the state election commission has given special importance to the Bidhannagar pre-poll. Policeman Gyanwant Singh is being given special responsibilities in four municipal corporations including Bidhannagar. ERF and STF forces will be deployed in Bidhannagar. Four and a half thousand troops are being deployed by increasing the force. IG CID Anand Kumar is being kept in special charge in Bidhannagar. He will cooperate with the CP of Bidhannagar. Today, State Election Commissioner Sourav Das visited various places in Bidhannagar.

Read more: Suddenly, ‘one person, one term debate’ at the grassroots, a strong message from Mamata

Apart from this, DP Singh Siliguri, Asansol Sanjay Singh, Sunil Chowdhury in Chandannagar who is now IG Bankura Range, will be in special charge of the other three whole corporations. Meanwhile, the administration sat in a special meeting on Friday with Bidhannagar. The meeting was chaired by the Chief Secretary. Meetings were held with DG ADG Law and Order, CP of Bidhannagar, CP of Barrackpore, ADG CID. According to sources, tomorrow’s Bidhan Nagar Pur Nigam polls are likely to discuss the deployment of state police.

Read more – Mamata called an emergency meeting of the party at Kalighat on Saturday and Abhishek will also be present

State politics is already in full swing with the votes of the remaining three Purnigams, including Bidhannagar. The administration is not doing its fault so that the election can be held in a fair manner. The vigilant administration wants the election to end without any untoward incident.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 11, 2022, 19:34 IST

Tags: West Bengal Municipal Election 2022