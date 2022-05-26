#Kolkata: Mysterious death of a rising actress in Kolkata. After Pallavi Dey, this time Bidisha Dey Majumdar. Another actress’s hanging body has already been found in Tolly Para. It is learned that 21-year-old model-actress Bidisha came to live in a rented house in Nagerbazar area a month and a half ago. Initially, Bidisha has committed suicide. But Bidisha decided to end her life in just 21 years? The suicide note received by the police states, “I had a career problem. Choosing this path without being able to keep in mind. No one is responsible for my death. ”

Bidisha’s family has not yet received any complaint for her death. Nagerbazar police have registered a case of unusual death. According to police sources, Vidisha’s CDR is being examined. According to police sources, model Bidisha De Majumder had tried to commit suicide twice before. But he did not do that anymore because of his girlfriend and co-workers. One of his girlfriends tried to convince Bidisha till dawn on Wednesday. But the last defense did not.

Although the friends of the model lodged a complaint against a young man named Anubhav Bera, Anubhav was not named in the complaint filed by Bidisha’s family at Nagerbazar police station. Police have filed a case of unnatural death and are investigating the whole incident.

Read more: Kolkata will be pollution free by 2030! Firhad started a big event

Meanwhile, another piece of information is coming up about this. Sayandeep Samanta, a young man rented a flat two months ago. He told the owner that he and his two friends would stay. A young woman named Dishani Mandal first started living with Sayandeep. Bidisha came a month and a half ago. The house has been rented without documents for a monthly rent of seven thousand rupees.

Read more: Vidisha tried to commit suicide before, shocking information about the death of Dumdum model!

However, Bidisha’s neighbor who saw the suicide note claimed that Bidisha had cancer in the note. However, the police claim note mentions problems with the career.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 26, 2022, 09:11 IST

Tags: Bidisha Dey Majumdar death, Suicide