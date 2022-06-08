Big announcement for Renu Mamta! The government will provide not only jobs but also artificial hands – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Husband cut off his wrist after getting a government job as a nurse The state government sided with Renu Khatun, a resident of Ketugram in East Burdwan.

On the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that even if there was no hand, such work would be arranged for Renu so that there would be no difficulty in the work. Besides, artificial hands will also be provided by the state government for pollen The state will also bear the entire cost of Renu’s treatment at the private hospital in Durgapur Not only that, if necessary, the state government will also provide more advanced treatment for molecules

On this day, the Chief Minister said, ‘She was ranked 22nd in the nursing examination But it is difficult for her to work as a nurse as she does not have hands So we will arrange a job for him so that he can do that job by word of mouth We are also arranging an artificial hand for him. “

The Chief Minister said that although there was a health partner’s card, it was not accepted at the private hospital in Durgapur The chief minister said he had instructed the chief secretary to look into why the health partner’s card was not taken at the hospital.

Sher Mohammad feared that if his wife got a government job, he could be transferred or his wife could leave him. So his wife Renu Khatun got a job as a nurse in a government hospital and Sher Mohammad planned to teach her everything. Renu’s husband Sher Mohammad cut off his wife’s wrist while she was sleeping with the help of such miscreants.