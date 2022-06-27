Big announcement of the Chief Minister! Mamata speaks of giving phone worth Rs 8,000 – News18 Bangla

# East Growing: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a big announcement from the stage of Mati Utsav in East Burdwan. He announced from the stage of the event that from this time onwards, Asha workers and ICDS girls will be given phones worth Tk 8,000. Besides, he said, I am giving 10 lakh rupees for smart cards, another 20,000 smart cards will also be distributed. In other words, on the one hand, he announced to give smart cards and give phones to Asha workers.

Read more: Death of an electrocuted child in Haridebpur, Firhad roared! He also gave a warning

After that, attacking the BJP, the Chief Minister said, “The people of BJP have stopped giving money for 100 days. Not paying for 6 months. Give money for 100 days, or say goodbye to BJP. The house of Bengal, the money of the road of Bengal has also been blocked. I sent a delegation. Let’s see what happens, otherwise I have to go to Delhi to solve the problem. “

Read more: Phone at night, instructions to reach Delhi in the morning! Noise in BJP about Sukant

Mamata Banerjee added, “If it can be in the name of Gujarat, then there is an objection to be in the name of Bengal.” Why Bengal has been named, so Bengal will not pay for the house, Bengal will not pay for the road. The Bengali name will continue. The name of the country will also continue. The ED will intimidate the CBI against anyone who speaks the truth. Is this how the country works? Even today I saw that all the properties of a leader of Maharashtra have been confiscated. Find out how many businessmen have left the country. Why would people be so scared? ”

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 27, 2022, 17:52 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee