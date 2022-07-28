Big announcement on New rules on e-tender by Nabanna big announcement New rules on e-tender Nabanna! New claims to prevent corruption? – News18 Bangla

Somraj Banerjee

#Kolkata : From now on, even if the Panchayat or Municipality wants to do any work worth one lakh rupees, it will have to do e-tendering compulsorily. It is not necessary to advertise only in paper, e-tenders should be called on the state government’s own tender portal. The royal government took this decision to stop corruption and factionalism in contracting government works. Not only that, the officials explained that this new rule of the state finance department is to maintain more transparency in tenders (West Bengal News).

Ahead of the panchayat elections, the ruling party in the state is trying to project a clean image of contracting in rural areas. Besides, the e-tender process of the state finance department has already been recognized in various places. Keeping that in mind, the officials explained that this new decision should be renewed (West Bengal News).

It has been clearly stated in the circular from the Finance Department on Wednesday, apart from the government departments, self-governing organizations, undertakings, statutory bodies under various departments, development boards must follow this policy compulsorily. Fearing getting stuck in legal quagmire, several departments use the statutory bodies or development authorities under their jurisdiction for various functions. So that the preferred contractor can be appointed by tendering as desired. There are precedents of wasting government money in this way. Amid the financial crisis, the state government has now changed its working method in the name of e-tendering to control wastage. (West Bengal News)

Incidentally, the first e-tendering system in the state was started in 2012 in the Department of Works. Back then, contractors were appointed through e-tendering for works worth Rs 50 lakh or more. In the following year, however, it was amended and e-tendering system was introduced for works worth Rs 5 lakh or more. After that it was seen that many departments are dividing the work of five lakh rupees into several parts and working with the preferred contractor in the era of e-tendering. Neither the panchayat nor the municipality followed this policy. To bring them under control, all works will now be done through e-tendering.

