Big Breaking | Partha Chatterjee: Partha in Bhubaneswar AIIMS in the air ambulance tomorrow morning, the order of the court!

Calcutta: The High Court ordered that Partha Chatterjee be taken to Bhubaneswar AMS by air ambulance tomorrow morning for medical examination. Justice Vivek Chowdhury ordered this on Sunday night.

After the arrest of Partha Chatterjee, the ED approached the High Court on Saturday against the order of the lower court. They requested a hearing in a special court. In response to that application, the special bench is sitting in the High Court today on a holiday. The hearing of this important case started in the bench of Justice Vivek Chowdhury.

The day began with an apology to the judge for ruining Sunday. Corruption in recruitment is being investigated under the direction and supervision of High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. Minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in that investigation. ED custody has already been given for 2 days, but the central investigation team has asked for 14 days ED custody. It was claimed by the ED that the Bankshal court ordered to send SSKM to the hospital without hearing the ED’s statement. Partha Chatterjee was sent to SSKM without any hearing.

In his question, the ED lawyer said, “The role of this hospital is questionable. We have noticed some things before. ED officers are being mistreated. Threats are being made. Arrested is the state cabinet minister. Very influential person. 20 mobiles worth more than Rs. 21 crore have been recovered. .Bail canceled by lower court.Reappearance ordered on Monday.Accused was earlier given fit certificate by other hospital.Why is being sent to a particular hospital?This hospital is trying to hide corruption in the name of treatment.ED officers are being threatened at the hospital.The hospital is not cooperating. with the central party.

In view of this, the judge said, give the medical certificate after the arrest. After that, during today’s hearing, ED submitted the report of Joka ESE. It can be seen that full fit is written in the certificate. According to the ED lawyer, the lower court cannot say which hospital to be taken to. The lower court has no idea about the judicial process under the PMLA Act.”

ED lawyer Debashish Roy further asked, “The lawyer will be present with the accused during the interrogation. Why? Let the High Court reject the order of the lower court. At the same time, the ED claims that we will give the best treatment in the country to the accused. We will treat him at Delhi AIIMS. We will also treat him at Kalyani AIIMS. Accused can’t get treatment in hospital of his choice. Influential personality can manage SSKM. He was in hospital for 2 days. He didn’t get ED custody. So how will ED custody order be effective?” At the same time, the ED has also claimed that the carbon copy of the Joka ESI hospital certificate has been written in a new pen.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 24, 2022, 21:33 IST

Tags: AIIMS, Partha Chatterjee