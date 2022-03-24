Big Breaking: Water in Kolkata: Drinking water supply will be cut off in many areas of Kolkata! When, where-where closed service?

#Kolkata: The supply of purified drinking water will be cut off across a wide area of ​​South Kolkata on Saturday 26 March. This was stated by the Calcutta Municipality by issuing a notification. Pur Commissioner Binod Kumar has issued a notification stating that drinking water service will be closed in some areas of South Kolkata from 10 am on March 26.

Water supply will be cut off for repair work of Dhapar Joy Hind Water Project. Water service will be closed from 10 am to noon. As a result, the area adjacent to the bypass is Picnic Garden, Mukundpur, Anandapur, Patuli, Goria, Hatgachhia, Metropolitan, Tapasia, Chinatown, Durgapur, Baghayatin, New Goria, Vaishnavbaghata, Ramlal Bazar, Kasba, Santoshpur, Parnik, and Water supply will be cut off.

In addition to the repair work of Joy Hind Water Project, water supply from various pumping stations including GJ Khan Booster Pumping Station at Mukundpur, Anandapur, Patuli, Telipara, CN Roy Road Booster Pumping Station, GS Bose and Topsia Pumping Station will be disrupted. In the notification.

Water supply will be cut off in partial areas of boroughs 6, 10, 11 and 12 of Kolkata Municipality. Water supply through Kolkata Municipal Corporation will be cut off in different places of ward number 56, 57, 6, 7, 91, 92, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 108, 108, 108, 109 and 110. Municipal authorities said.

