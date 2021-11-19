Big change in state BJP organization again? Sukant meets Shah in Delhi – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Recently, Sukant Majumder was brought in to replace Dilip Ghosh as the BJP’s state president. After the failure of the by-elections, is there any reshuffle in the state BJP (BJP West Bengal) again?

State BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the possibility. The BJP state president also met BJP’s all-India general secretary (organization) BL Santosh. He is also scheduled to meet BJP all-India president JP Naddar

Before the assembly elections, there was a wave of people joining the BJP in the state Since the result of the vote did not go as expected, the opposite picture can be seen In the whole state, the BJP’s organization is divided The BJP alleges that its workers are being targeted by the ruling party across the state As a result, organization 6 is getting weaker

On the one hand, the split in the party, on the other hand, the BJP’s embarrassing defeat in the by-elections. All in all, the top leadership of the state BJP is quite concerned about the situation The BJP state president has been in Delhi for the last two days According to sources, he has discussed with the top leadership of the party about the reshuffle in the state organization After BL’s satisfaction, Sukant also informed Amit Shah about the situation of the party in the state The BJP has held talks with the Home Minister on the political situation in the state

Incidentally, a few days ago, the RSS’s own review of the state of affairs of the BJP and its own organization in the state also raised concerns. The state’s current state of organization of the Gerua camp suggests that the BJP is losing hope of good results in the state in 2024, according to a review by the RSS. On top of that, the team has to fall into discomfort even in the initial new conflict The BJP top leadership does not want to delay in reorganizing the state organization Because even if the expectations are not met, Modi-Shah-Naddara are unwilling to give up on Bengal now