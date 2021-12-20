December 20, 2021

Big changes in Metro schedule since Christmas, more trains for the convenience of passengers – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Metro Rail 7 will run ten additional trains every Saturday from Christmas Up and down 230 trains will run every Saturday Metro Rail Kolkata will run 7 minutes apart during busy hours According to Metro Rail, the service will be available from 7 am to 10:30 pm Of these, 159 trains will run from Kabi Subhash to Dakshineswar

In addition, 26 trains will run on other working days of the week from December 26, Metro Rail said. Of these, 163 trains will run between Kabi Subhash and 7 between Dakshineswar Metro service will be available five minutes apart during busy morning and evening hours The first metro from Subhash, Dumdum and Dakshineswar will leave at 7 am on Saturday as on the rest of the week. The last metro from Dakshineswa will leave at 9:16 pm

