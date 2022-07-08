Big fraud leaked! Counterfeit cosmetics worth lakhs of rupees recovered in the name of a reputed company – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Many people use cosmetics on their skin every day. Most of them try to use nail polish, kajal, powder or face wash from reliable expensive companies. Buyers are likely to call everyone who looks appropriate, if there are only a few. This is what everyone has been thinking for so long. But today, the eye-catching tree of the enforcement branch of the Kolkata Police entered a godown on Brabourne Road in Bara Bazar.

Counterfeit products of big cosmetic companies were recovered. Looking at these counterfeit products cannot be completely different from the original. According to police sources, the Enforcement Branch of Kolkata Police raided a shop on 3/1/2 Armenia Street this afternoon. It was already alleged that a large number of counterfeit cosmetics of well-known and expensive companies were being sold in the shop. Eyeliner, face packs, lipsticks are all being sold there which are fake.

A couple of teenagers from the enforcement branch of the Kolkata Police went to the shop and recovered cosmetics from a well-known and expensive company worth Rs 200,000. Detectives found out that all the cosmetics of a big company in the first row were being sold counterfeit. Not just today. This type of material has been sold here for a long time. Experts on such counterfeit materials say that the quality of what is used to make counterfeit cosmetics can be very bad.

Read more – About 6 years! The judge gave special medicine to the couple to make love

As a result of eye contact, various eye problems can be created. May cause skin problems. In fact, counterfeit goods are a terrible danger to the human body. The Enforcement Branch has filed a case under the Copyright Act and fraud in the name of the shopkeeper at Barabazar Police Station. However, the shop owner was not at the scene. Manager Azaruddin Khan could not give any such satisfactory answer to the question of the police. However, the idea that this cycle is doing more. They are keeping an eye on that.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: July 08, 2022, 19:31 IST

Tags: Kolkata