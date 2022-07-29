big initiative taken to solve the problems centering Joka-Dharmatala metro link – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government is keen to clear the tangled mess centered on taking the Joka-Dharamtala metro line through Kolkata Maidan. A liaison meeting between the army and the state administration was held under the leadership of Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi at Navanna Sabha on Friday. According to Navanna sources, this topic came up in that meeting. The state land revenue department will set up a cell to find solutions to army land issues under the central scheme. This cell will help the Rail Bikas Nigam to open the land jam for the implementation of the project by keeping in regular contact with the army. According to sources in Navanna, such a discussion has taken place.

Also read: “Judiciary will not digest comments of ’eminent important’ leaders” warns court!

According to Navanna sources, the target of completing this metro project within three years has been fixed. Although this metro project is a central project, there are requirements of the state. Keeping that in mind, the state’s home and transport secretary has already held a meeting with the central defense secretary, according to sources in Nabanna. A large portion of the metro project’s southern suburbs has already been largely completed. This metro is supposed to reach Dharmatala through Calcutta Maidan underground passing Victoria Memorial Hall. For this reason, despite all the clearances, the army has stood as a thorn.

Read more: Kunal’s sarcasm in Arpita’s tears! ‘What is the conspiracy again!’ Parthar’s claim flew away!

According to Navanna sources, this metro line will enter underground near Mominpur. Therefore, the small land of the army hospital should be used for the metro project. Besides, metro stations in front of Victoria and Dharmatala will be on army land. Army wants money for using this land. There is no objection to take the metro line underground. If you want to station, you have to pay rent. But the metro is unwilling to pay a single penny to the army. The state government has taken the role of mediator to find alternative ways.

According to Nabannar officials, every year a meeting is held for the army to discuss various issues of administration. Its name is Civil-Military Liaison Meeting. The meeting was attended by the officers of Eastern Command, Additional Chief Secretary, Divisional Commissioner and Executive Director of Railway Bikash Nigam, Department of Forest, Power, Education, Water and Urban Development, Irrigation, Ports and Land Reforms Department of the state government. This meeting was not possible for last 2 years due to covid situation. The meeting was held again this year. In this meeting, the issue of using army land in different districts of the state was mainly discussed. Also comes up if there is any problem with army forces. In today’s meeting, however, the Metro issue has gained importance, according to Navanna sources.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: July 29, 2022, 21:28 IST

Tags: Nabanna