Big news! Chief Secretary in a meeting with the district administration on Monday, any new decision? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Of further concern is the Corona situation in the state (Covid 19). Concerns about the situation are growing even within the administration. The state administration (West Bengal Government) is going to hold a meeting with the officials of the district administration. The administration will look into the Corona situation in the state. What steps can be taken to combat this whole situation will also be discussed.

According to sources, the chief secretary has called an emergency meeting with the chief health officer and district magistrates of each district. The discussion will start at 6 pm on Monday. Corona infection is increasing by leaps and bounds in different districts. It is expected that there will be a detailed discussion on what measures are being taken to prevent the infection. In addition, the state is expected to instruct the districts to take new steps in a few days. The chief secretary can also find out about the containment zone. The manner in which the containment zones have been set up in the districts to prevent the spread of the disease, whether the proper rules are being followed, as well as whether there is a need to increase the zones, can also be discussed. The issue of vaccination may also be discussed.

The process of vaccinating people over 60 who have co-morbidity across the country has started from Monday. Apart from this, the process of vaccination of health workers and first line corona fighters has also started. The Chief Secretary can also discuss how this process will be implemented in the districts. There is a lot of confusion among the people about the vaccination of these 60s in the districts. It is learned that there may be a discussion on how to get rid of them and continue the process of vaccination in the 60s. Infection is on the rise in Kolkata, just as the graph of infection is slowly rising in the district. In North 24 Parganas and Howrah, the infection has crept into the forehead of the administration in Hughli. That is why this emergency meeting of the Chief Secretary is being considered as such.

Somraj Bandopadhyay