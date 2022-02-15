Big news! High Court bans SSC Group C recruitment, pays back – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has banned the appointment of SSC in Group C. Earlier, the court had directed the CBI to probe corruption in Group D appointments. The Group C recruitment process was then canceled by the Calcutta High Court. According to the court, the recruitment of 350 people in Group C is illegal. Because, appointment from any expired panel cannot be recommended. The SSC had told the court in an affidavit that they had not made any recommendation. For this reason, the judge finally canceled the appointment. The DI of the concerned district has also been instructed to take back the salary incurred due to bogus recruitment.

CBI to probe Group D and Group C recruitment corruption cases Such is the order of the Calcutta High Court. According to the court, the entire recruitment process for Group C non-teaching staff in various schools in the state was canceled by the Calcutta High Court. In addition, the money spent on the salaries of these employees has been directed to be returned to the government treasury. According to the state’s Advocate General on Group C appointments, a high-powered committee was set up by the state government on February 8 to look into the whole process, which will look into the whole process.

But the court rejected the state’s offer. Because, the CBI will investigate because of the place where corruption has reached. The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to look into the matter. Besides, it has been said that the next hearing of the case is on March 15. On the same day, the CBI will submit its preliminary report.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had directed the CBI to probe the dismissal of the judicial inquiry committee set up to probe the Group D recruitment. The court gave clear directions in the hearing of the case on Tuesday. It was also said that the office of the Judicial Investigation Committee in Kolkata would be cordoned off by the Central Forces for the time being. No one will be able to enter or leave the office until the CBI officers leave tomorrow morning.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: February 15, 2022, 16:19 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, Group C., SSC