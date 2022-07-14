Big news in Rosika Jain’s death, her husband Kushal was arrested – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Arrested Rosika Jain’s husband Kushal Agarwal. Kushal was arrested on Wednesday night by the state police’s special investigation team. Earlier, on February 17, 2021, Rosika Jain’s body was found in a bloody condition under her house. The mystery of that death is granulated. Some claim it was suicide, some say murder. In this incident, her family members directly complained against Rosika’s father-in-law. They alleged that Rosikar was killed.

Rosica was married to Kushal Agarwal, the son of a well-known, well-to-do businessman from Alipore. Rosika’s family alleges that Rosika was mentally abused by members of the Agarwal family. Husband Kushal also used to torture her regularly after marriage. He used to torture his wife after getting drunk, such allegations were made. After that, the question naturally began to arise in the case of this mysterious death.

At that time, the Agarwal family was accused of inciting Rosica to commit suicide. Under the pressure of that allegation, the police started investigation again. The police again took the matter to court. The court at that time directed the formation of a seat headed by IPS Damayanti Sen. A year and a half after the incident, Kushal Agarwal was arrested on the basis of that investigation.

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 14, 2022, 14:18 IST

Tags: Crime