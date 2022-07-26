Big news in tourist centers of every district, Siddhant Navanna to increase attraction – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Navanna wants to highlight the state’s own art culture in keeping with the development of tourism. For that purpose, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi on Monday directed the district magistrates to take appropriate measures to create stalls or showrooms for Tantuj, Manjusha, Bishwa Bangla and rural self-reliant groups associated with handicrafts of Bengal in the tourist centers of each district.

In the letter, it has been asked to arrange a kiosk if there is no suitable place for building a shop house or showroom. According to Nabanna sources, the letter said that the district magistrates should select the place and send detailed information to the secretary of the Department of Tourism and Small, Medium and Cottage Industries by July 31.

According to Navannar officials, this time the puja is in early October. So the traffic of tourists will start from the end of September. So before that, at least fifteen-twenty handicrafts, handloom stalls or kiosks can be opened in every tourist center of the state.

Tourists from the state or other states and foreign tourists can come and collect souvenirs of the heritage of the state and tourist centers. It has a good market. The state has many tourist centers with religious and cultural history and traditions. which is retained in local folk art. For this reason, the Anandhara project under the Panchayat Department has also proposed to provide an opportunity to self-help groups to do business permanently in tourist centers with kiosks. In the letter written to the District Magistrates, the Chief Secretary mentioned the possibility of setting up showrooms or kiosks in each tourist center of the 20 districts of the state.

According to Nabanna Sources, Jaigaon in Alipurduar, Baksa Jungle, Rajbhatkhawa, Mukutmanipur in Bankura, Shushunia Pahar, Bishnupur Temple, Ranga Bitan in Birbhum, Tarapeeth, Shaktipeeth, Maithon Dam, Messenger Dam, Rajbari in Cooch Behar, Madanmohan Temple, Tiger Hill in Darjeeling, Mirik, Karshiang, Hooghly , Tarakeswar Temple, Chandannagar Bus Stand, Belur in Howrah, Gadiara Tourist Lodge, Murthy Tourism in Jalpaiguri, Jaldapara Jungle, Lataguri, Chalsha, Rajbari in Jhargram, Lava in Kalimpong, Lolegaon, Risop, Kalighat Temple in Kolkata, Victoria Memorial, Science City, Ecopark, Nicopark, Botanical Garden, Zoo, Nandan, Jorasanko, Dharmatala, Gaur in Malda, Hazarduari in Murshidabad, Mayapur in Nadia, Navadwip, Dakshineshwar Temple in North Twenty Four Parganas, Taki, 108 Shiva Temple in East Bardhaman, Digha and Mandarmani in East Medinipur, Ayodhya Hills in Purulia, Bakkhali in South 24 Parganas. , Gangasagar, Kachuberia, Diamond Harbour, Raichak, Raiganj Park in Uttar Dinajpur- basically developing these showrooms or stalls in these tourist centers. has been instructed.

According to Nabanna sources, the district magistrates have been asked to add the tourist traffic to any area of ​​the district outside Khabar Bayre to the list. He informed that the place has been identified and where it is located, who owns the land, and has been asked to send detailed information including the amount of land. Based on which the State Government can allocate it to Tantuj, Manjusha, Biswa Bangla and Self Help Groups.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 26, 2022, 13:50 IST

Tags: West bengal tourism