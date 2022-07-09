Big news! Sealdah Metro Station may start its journey on Monday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Did the long wait end and the journey started on Monday? The speculation started inside the metro building Sources said the green signal matched from the top level. Passenger service to Sealdah metro station may start from Monday. Union Minister Smriti Irani can inaugurate this service. Or the passenger service may be started with the permission of the Ministry of Railways For now, the extreme busyness is inside the Metro building, the Metro construction company.

The permission of the Commissioner of Railway Safety has been granted to reopen the Sealdah station. According to railway sources, Metro Rail has got this permission. Metro Rail re-applied last month. The term of the Commissioner of Railway Safety ended on June 23. Passenger service was approved on March 23. The service has to be launched within 3 months. Passenger service was not launched even after three months. There is still no certainty about the inauguration. As a result, an application was made to the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Metro Rail than towards the Railway Board with the inauguration. Sealdah metro station may be inaugurated at the end of this month. Earlier, the railway board had called and asked to be ready. The Commissioner of Railway Safety visited the station in mid-March. He also mentioned a number of changes in his report. It is changed accordingly.

Finally, the Commissioner of Railway Safety allowed the opening of Sealdah Metro Station for passenger transport. Although three months have passed, the inauguration has not yet taken place. At first it was decided that it would be inaugurated on April 11, but it did not happen. Later one day after another. As a result, when it will be inaugurated, there is a complication. However, according to the latest news, the Sealdah metro station may be inaugurated soon. Who will inaugurate Sealdah Metro Station. According to railway sources, the Prime Minister inaugurated this important metro station like Sealdah. The Prime Minister’s Office was in touch with the Ministry of Railways in this regard However, the next step is still unknown. According to another source, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will inaugurate the Sealdah metro station. As a result, the Railway Board and the Ministry were in touch together.

Metro General Manager Arun Aurora said, “We are in constant touch with the Railway Board. Passenger service will start as soon as they give permission. ” The deadline expired last month. Everyone is wondering when the new approval fair will be inaugurated. All eyes are now on whether that auspicious moment is Monday.

Abir Ghosal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 09, 2022, 08:40 IST

