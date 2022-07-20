Big news! State appoints consultant for construction of bridge over Muriganga river in Sagar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government appointed the central agency ‘RIGHTS’ as a consultant to assess the relevance of the proposed bridge over the Muriganga across the ocean to the tourism development of the state. They have been asked to submit their report within the next six months. Check the soil to confirm whether the area is suitable for building a bridge. The state wants to build this bridge between Kakdwip and Sagar on Muriganga river.

Sea is identified as an island region. Proneness to river erosion is among its characteristic features. Besides, the novelty of Muriganga needs to be verified. It has been observed that every year during the Gangesagar fair, vessels loaded with passengers and goods have to lift silt from the two channels of the Muriganga river from the irrigation department to reach the fair premises safely. Now the rights watchers will check if that navigability will not be challenged to build a bridge across the river.

Read more- Late Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Symantak Das, body recovered from home

The state purta (road) has already drawn up an outline of this proposed bridge. The proposed cost is estimated at Tk 1,648 crore. Rights will also verify the justification of this cost of building the bridge. According to the outline of the Works Department, the proposed four-lane bridge will have a length of 9.6 km with an approach road on the 3.2 km wide river. Which will be directly connected with National Highway 117.

Read more- BJP’s victory in court! On July 21 Martyr’s day, the permission of the meeting of Subhendu Adhikari!

According to Navanna bosses, it will be a toll bridge for the financial crisis. If this bridge is built, there will be at least 2 million tourists across the sea every year. Because now the only way to reach the island is by water. So many tourists don’t even want to come to the sea fair. Apart from this, the agricultural products produced in the sea can reach the cities quickly. Which now depends on waterways. State Public Works Department wants to build this bridge by adopting hybrid annuity mode i.e. HAM model instead of PPP or BOT model due to financial crisis. As a result, the state government will pay 40 percent of the construction cost of the main project. The remaining amount will be paid by the construction company. The bridge will be constructed within three years and the money will be collected by setting tolls for 15 years. During this time the responsibility of bridge maintenance will also be in their hands. According to sources, the chief secretary has already held a meeting with the officials of the North Office of the state. All in all, after receiving this report, the construction of the bridge over the Muriganga river depends.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 20, 2022, 22:42 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee