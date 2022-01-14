Big news! When is the state full election? Find out when the commission will clarify everything – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court had earlier ruled in favor of the commission. However, the High Court, in consultation, said the commission would delay the voting of four Purnigams in the state by four to six weeks. The final decision will be taken by the commission. The High Court said it would take a decision within 48 hours. The state election commission has made it clear that it will announce its decision by Saturday evening.

The state corona infection is on the rise. The situation prompted calls from various parties to reconsider the timing of the state polls. So a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court. At the hearing of the case, the state had promised to hold the election in a cowardly manner, but many demanded that the election be stopped due to infection. The High Court directed the commission to take a final decision on the basis of that public interest case.

Elections will be held on January 22 in Siliguri, Bidhannagar, Chandannagar and Asansol Purnigam. In the meantime, the campaign is in full swing starting from the announcement of candidates everywhere. However, the preaching has to be done according to the rules of Kovid. The administration is strictly controlling any violation of the rules. The state and the commission have repeatedly mentioned this in the court. Following the arguments at the hearing, the court referred to Article Z (a) of Article 243 of the Constitution, saying that the final decision on the vote could be taken by the Commission.

With this, almost all the political parties have come to a standstill. Trinamool leader Saugat Roy said the High Court verdict should not be ignored. Again, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya welcomed the High Court verdict. Lawyer and CPM leader Bikasharanjan Bhattacharya also termed the High Court verdict as very important.

