Bihar is on fire, Mumbai is under attack! Cancellation – These trains are running late in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Protests over the Centre’s Agnipath project continued The departure from the state and the running of multiple trains to West Bengal also had an effect Train traffic was disrupted mainly due to rail blockade in Bihar, vandalism at the station and arson. According to the railways, the problem has arisen due to protests at the railway tracks and stations in the east.

Not only that, the Mumbai Mail between Sasaram and Bhavya stations in Bihar was reportedly attacked. It is alleged that the train was attacked with stones, sticks and guns Fearing for their lives, the passengers hid under the seats

Howrah-New Delhi Purba Express, Howrah-Lalkua Express, Howrah-Dhanbad Black Diamond Express, Ranchi-Patna Pataliputra Express, Danapur-Tata Express, Asansol-Tata Express, Joy Express, Trains are running late like 8

Besides, 12335 Maldaha Town-Lokmanya Tilak Express and 12273 Howrah-New Delhi Duronto Express have been canceled. Bhagalpur-Danapur Intercity Express, Jamalpur-Kiul DEMU passenger train will run up to two Dhanauri stations.

On the other hand, Alipurduar Junction-Delhi Express has been canceled today Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express has also been canceled Today Kamakhya-Anandbihar Express will also be canceled

As of last news, 20 trains had to be canceled across the country due to the firefight protests. The route of 56 trains has been shortened