Bikul green biryani in Kolkata

#Kolkata: In this year’s municipal election, Kolkata is practically a green storm. The results of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC Election 2021) Assembly polls were also repeated this time. The Trinamool-led Purbord (Kolkata Municipal Election Results 2021) is going to take over the small Lalbari with an absolute majority. On the other hand, after the Kolkata Pur elections of 2015, the number of votes of Gerua Shibir (KMC Election 2021) came to a standstill. In 2015, the BJP won seven seats. This time the BJP’s result is worse than that. They had only three seats. As a result, the green storm began to book all around.

The green storm means the workers (KMC Election 2021) talking about the green abir. This time too it happened. But the joy of victory is not only in Abir, but also in food. The color of the biryani changed to green in the grassroots storm. Imagine a plate of green biryani in front of you! Aha! This is great news for team fans.

On this day, there is green Abir all around (KMC Election 2021). The green flag. Green hat Scattered on grass flower print dress. Green biryani was added to it. The owner of Hotel Priya at Fariapukur at Hatibagan Junction in Shyambazar did not get a single moment on this day. Fans have been flocking to his shop all day to eat green biryani. After the dekchi, the dekchi green biryani was taken away by the grassroots activists. But how did such a thought come to mind? Absolutely green biryani.

Hotel owner Tapan Ghoshal has been a grassroots activist for a long time (KMC Election 2021). He thinks of making biryani that understands the emotions of the people around this vote. However, he made green biryani using organic color and not with any harmful substance. Green biryani is made with polao rice, mutton paste, onion paste, raw chilli paste and coriander paste. Both chicken and mutton were in stock. Green mutton biryani costs 200 rupees. The price of green chicken biryani is 160 rupees. If you want to eat, you have to go to Shyambazar without delay. Trinamool activists did not allow the shop owner to sit down today. Such thoughts are really admirable this season.