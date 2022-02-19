Bills once a year instead of three times, big change in property tax rules Kolkata Municipality – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Further simplification of KMC Property Tax. Citizens were increasingly confused about paying taxes three times a year. This time the Calcutta Municipality (KMC) simplified the property tax to solve that problem.

Property tax is no longer a separate bill. Only one bill will be paid instead of three bills per year. PD or current i.e. regular, outstanding i.e. arrears and fresh supplementary i.e. new bills will be combined and sent to the taxpayers in a single bill. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim announced the decision on Saturday.

He said the Kolkata Municipality has taken this step to facilitate the understanding of the taxpayers. Calcutta Municipality officials say that up to now, three tax bills were sent to each taxpayer in a year. Many times the citizens would be confused. Could not understand what kind of tax is being sent to any bill! This decision has been taken to solve that problem. The decision will be effective from today, Kolkata municipality officials said.

The new bill that will be created from this week will have three options together. How much of a taxpayer’s annual regular property tax, how much money is in arrears, will all be mentioned in a separate bill.

An official of the property tax and revenue collection department said that if the total tax amount in a bill is three parts, the citizens will be able to pay the bill as per their convenience.

The total number of taxpayers in Kolkata municipality area is about four and a half lakh. Out of these four and a half lakh taxpayers, about four lakh taxpayers do not pay their taxes regularly. As a result, the amount of tax arrears continues to increase day by day. After the last financial year, after calculating, the officials of Kolkata Municipality said that the amount of property tax arrears has increased to about three and a half thousand crore rupees.

The Calcutta Municipality occasionally introduced waiver schemes to recover arrears of property tax. By launching this wafer scheme during the Pujo season, the Kolkata Municipality has earned an additional income of around one hundred crore rupees. However, the target of the waiver scheme was to earn Rs 400 crore. About 60,000 citizens applied but only 6,000 paid their arrears under the waiver scheme.

Not seeing the success of the Weaver scheme, the Calcutta Municipality started looking for new sources of income. Sixty percent of the taxpayers have tax arrears of five lakh rupees or less. Officials of a department of Kolkata Municipality recently said that the valuation of various properties i.e. land or houses in wards one to 90 of Kolkata has not been done properly. Somewhere there is uncultivated land. After finding out all the properties that are not under tax, the city officials are now bringing them under assessment.

In order to increase the amount of property tax collection, the officials started simplifying the system of paying property tax. The first step is to send a bill to the taxpayers instead of three.

Kolkata Municipality Mayor Firhad Hakim himself said on the day, ‘I myself was confused by this municipality bill. I couldn’t understand what the bill was. I think most citizens are victims of this confusion. This is the reason why citizens are reluctant to pay property tax. This time the property tax bill of Calcutta Municipality has been simplified to overcome that problem and collect more property tax.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 19, 2022, 22:10 IST

Tags: KMC