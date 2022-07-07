Biman Basu: Who will be the chairman of the Left Front? Alimuddin made a big decision about Biman Basu

#Kolkata: Biman Basu, a senior CPM leader, had to step down from the state committee due to the arithmetic of the CPM’s age quota. After this, speculations started in the state politics, so is it only a matter of time before Biman Basu steps down from the post of chairman of the Left Front? Meanwhile, speculation has started about who will be the next chairman. Most of the Front’s allies demanded that Biman Basu be retained as chairman. At the same time, discussions started in some quarters. If Biman Basu resigns from the post of chairman following the instructions of the party, will there be any possibility of a leader from the allied party becoming the chairman?

However, all speculations came to an end at the CPM’s state committee meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The CPM’s state committee sealed Biman Basu as the chairman of the Left Front. According to a section of the political circles, ‘Allied parties of the Left Front consider Biman Basu as their guardian. Biman Basu has a very good relationship with the partner parties.

Biman Basu’s equation with the Left Front as well as other Left parties is on another level. Bringing someone else to the post of chairman in that place can change the balance. Besides, the state left front had already decided to bring all the left parties under one umbrella tomorrow. So Alimuddin Street took the strategy of keeping Biman Basu as the chairman again and keeping the Left Front in its hands.

At the same time, the CPM brought Biman Basu back as an invited member of the state committee. Apart from Biman Basu, Ashok Bhattacharya and Mridul Dey were also invited as members of the state committee. According to sources, the team has taken this decision only for those leaders who are capable and in regular team work despite their age. The CPM has been consistently performing well in the last several elections. In most cases, the party is coming in second place, leaving the BJP behind. That is why Alimuddin Street wants to go to the polls in the next panchayat. And through the program of the Greater Left Front, the CPM is trying to roll that salt across the state, according to Alimuddin sources. And in that tactic, the CPM chose Biman Basu as the captain.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 07, 2022, 09:22 IST

Tags: Biman Basu, Cpim, Left Front