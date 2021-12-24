Binay Tamang Join Tmc: Masterstroke grassroots in the mountains, Binoy Tamang in the grass! Speculation started with Bimal Gurung

#Kolkata: Before the GTA election, the Trinamool gave a masterstroke in hill politics. Former GTA chairman Binoy Tamang has joined the ruling party in the state. At the same time, former Karshiang MLA Rohit Sharma has also joined the Trinamool. Minister of State Bratya Basu and Malay Ghatak handed over the Trinamool flag to them in Kolkata on Friday. Joining the grassroots, Binoy said, “I used to be a regional team. From now on I will do national team. Mamata Banerjee is now an acceptable face to India. Abhishek Banerjee is proving his leadership qualities. So from now on I will work to spread the grassroots in the mountains.

Minister of State Malay Ghatak said, “The strength of TMC is increasing in the hills. Vinay and Rohit joined us and our strength increased. From now on, they will increase the strength of the grassroots in the mountains. The GTA vote has not yet been announced. The party strategy has not been decided yet. ” Education Minister Bratya Basu said, ” The BJP believes in the politics of division. It has tried to break the grassroots. External fuel split. No ordinary person wants unrest. Mamata Banerjee is a peacemaker. Soon this joining will stop the division in the mountains. “

Read more: Crowded crowd at Darjeeling at Christmas, all of a sudden police raids, eye-popping everyone!

By joining the grassroots, Binoy Tamang has targeted the BJP as the main ‘enemy’. In his words, “I want to develop the mountains. I went ahead to save everyone By showing Gorkhaland lollipop, BJP is taking advantage of the vote. Our job is to develop. The main opposition in the hills is our BJP The BJP’s allies are our main opponents. ” I left GGM on July 15th. I did not join any team for 164 days Everyone, including Abhishek Banerjee, talks to me The work will be done on the basis of the instructions that will come from Calcutta. We will be together in the mountains. I will ask Anit Chapa and Bimal Gurung to join the grassroots.

Read more: Mami’s nephew’s extramarital affair, Durgapur saw a horrible incident only out of suspicion!

In fact, since the grassroots had a good relationship with Bimal Gurung, Binoy Tamang has been a bit awkward. Vinay and Bimal were under pressure from the grassroots to bring the two under one umbrella. The ruling party did not like the way Darjeeling and Karshiang lost seats in the assembly. As a result, what was just a ‘suggestion’ before the vote, later came as pressure. In this situation, the grassroots think that joining the grassroots would be the safest for Binoy Tamang. In reality it is so.