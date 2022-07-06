Bird’s eye 2024! ‘Pasmanda’ community in BJP’s eyes – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘I will say first that the BJP does nothing different for Muslims. We do not do politics by dividing the Muslim minority 100 percent like the Trinamool Congress. However, it has come to the fore to take various programs from the center so that everyone from all walks of life develops together. This is evident from the initiative taken by our government to have an indigenous president. The state government is cheating the people belonging to the minority community of Bengal. BJP state president Sukant Majumder said.

The goal is to return to power in 2024. Special attention in Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party, known as the hardline Hindutva party, is now focusing on the Muslim vote. A large section of the Muslim community across the country belongs to the backward class or backward class. In Persian, ‘Pasmanda’ means those who are left behind in society. This time before the 24th Lok Sabha, the BJP is now looking at this backward class. And that is why the consumers of the minority community want more and more in the central projects like the political circles called Gerua Shibir. According to BJP sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the last day of the just-concluded two-day National Action Committee meeting in Hyderabad, “The party should not be confined to the boundaries of Hindutva alone. We also need to reach out to the backward classes of other communities. ‘

In the words of political analysts, ‘Padma Shibir understands that it is not possible in any case to get a taste of power in West Bengal by keeping the Muslim community away. And that is why this time the focus of the top echelons of the Padma leaders is the Muslim vote bank. However, the state’s opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari said in an interview to News Eighteen Bangla, “The BJP does not politicize special communities like the Trinamool. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not follow the Economically Weaker Section or EWS protection policy. The case is going on in the court so I will not say anything special ‘. But wherever there is deprivation, there is Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi and our party think of everyone. That is why candidates for the presidency have been fielded from tribal communities like Draupadi Murmur.

At a meeting of the National Executive Committee in Hyderabad, the central leadership also said, “There are many such minorities in the country who are really economically very weak. Stay by their side. Bengali will be no exception. Said Shuvendu Adhikari. Trinamool MP Sukhendushekhar Roy said, “The burden of the common man is increasing. All together, BJP is destroying everything instead of developing everything ‘.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 06, 2022, 23:18 IST

