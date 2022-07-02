Bird’s eye 24, special 19 in the eyes of the BJP! Trinamool refuses to give importance – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP’s special 19 in 24. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has a special focus on 19 Lok Sabha constituencies in Bengal. The BJP is already in the field to strengthen these seats. Tool public relations. Target twenty-four. Maharana of Lok Sabha. The BJP is already gearing up. The BJP won 18 seats in the 19th Lok Sabha polls. This time 19 more centers are under their special attention.

Apart from the seats won in the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will pay special attention to these 19 constituencies. Special attention to which 19 centers? According to BJP sources, the seats in which the BJP lost by a narrow margin in the last Lok Sabha elections. Although there is a possibility of victory, the BJP candidates were defeated. Or the BJP was completely optimistic about winning. In the first phase, the BJP paid special attention to 19 such seats.

Read more: Devendra Farnabis became the Deputy Chief Minister after receiving the phone call of Prime Minister Modi? What is the inside story of BJP?

All these centers will have a continuous public relations program. For this, BJP leaders and ministers like Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiran Rijiju will start coming to Bengal soon. In this regard, BJP state president Sukant Majumder said, “We are preparing by targeting all the centers where we lost or lost by a narrow margin.” This is our routine program. There are 19 such centers in the state across the country. Our leaders and ministers will go to 140 seats across India that have been targeted in this way.

Read more: Diamond followers chariot greetings message! Huge ‘mistake’ on the banner! Tarja peaks in Kharagpur

According to sources, a group of Union ministers and skilled organizers are going to start their tour of Bengal in phases soon. This special program of BJP has been named ‘Prabas’. July 21 is the ‘Martyr’s Day’ of the Trinamool. Earlier, the Gerua camp wanted to complete the first phase of the program by July 15. According to BJP Shibir sources, the report of the ‘Prabas’ program will reach the hands of BJP All India President JP Naddar.

The second phase of ’emigration’ will start towards the end of July. From then on, the team will gradually increase its strength in the remaining seats. But which 19 seats is the Padma Brigade targeting? According to BJP sources, the list also includes Abhishek Banerjee’s center Diamond Harbor. Mamata Banerjee’s assembly constituency is also under scrutiny. Apart from this, BJP’s special focus is on Malda, Krishnanagar South, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Barasat, Basirhat, Dumdum, Kolkata North, Kolkata South, Uluberia, Howrah, Serampore, Arambagh, Kanthi, Tamluk, Gham, .

However, the ruling party is not willing to bother with this program of Gerua Shibir. In the words of the grassroots leadership, “all this is to show people.”

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: July 03, 2022, 00:03 IST

Tags: BJP, TMC