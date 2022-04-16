Bitter memories in Taliganj, Baliganj will burst into laughter? Babul’s only thought before announcing results – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In 2021, he had to lose the assembly elections in Tollygunge Since then, the distance with the BJP has started Will Baliganj be able to put a smile on the face of that Babul Supriya? The answer will be 7 today But on the morning of the announcement of the results of the vote, the Trinamool candidate is thinking of one thing That is the low turnout rate in Baliganj by-election 7

In the Baliganj by-election held on April 12, the turnout was just over 41 percent. That is why Babul Supriya himself is admitting that he is sure of victory But with a lower turnout, the margin of victory will be much smaller

Read more: Babul-Shatrughna or Agnimitra-Keya will surprise? North today in Baliganj-Asansol

Thus, Baliganj is a strong base of grassroots 7 In the last assembly election also, Subrata Mukherjee won from this center with a smile Due to his death, the by-election was held in Baliganj

Read more: One meeting of Mamata, Deucha Pachami activists took a big decision! Tangled up?

Before announcing the results of the vote, Babul said, “There were very few votes.” Normally the winning margin will be reduced to 7 But what the experts say, I should win Moreover, due to low turnout, the opposition will not be able to raise the allegation of rigged voting Because if there was a print vote, 65 to 70 percent of the votes would have been cast.

Not only Baliganj, Babul’s test may be 7 in Asansol too Because the results of the by-election will be announced there today Babul 7 was the MP of Asansol Even if the grassroots can snatch this seat from the BJP, it will go to Babul Because then the Trinamool Shibir will also be able to say that the party got the benefit of Babul’s good deeds in Asansol.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: April 16, 2022, 08:18 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo