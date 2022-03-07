BJP Agitation in West Bengal assembly before starting budget session | BJP’s unprecedented protest – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: At the beginning of the budget session of the state assembly, a thunderstorm struck the premises of the assembly (Bengal Budget) on Monday. The atmosphere of anti-regime conflict has openly escalated in the assembly. The BJP decided to boycott the all-party meeting convened by Principal Biman Banerjee. And before the start of the assembly session, this boycott and demonstration created an atmosphere of ultimate unrest. The state budget session was scheduled to begin with a speech by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the same day. But after the BJP’s protests, the situation became increasingly turbulent. Despite repeated requests from the governor, the main opposition BJP did not show any courtesy.

The Gerua camp erupted in protest on the day after allegations of unrest in the pre-poll polls. They started chanting slogans with placards in their hands saying “there is no need for a government to kill people”. The ruling party did not remain silent. The Trinamool Shibir also started chanting anti-BJP slogans. Due to slogans and counter-slogans, the Governor was delayed in starting the speech (Bengal Budget). Speaker Mike requested both sides to be calm. The governor also folded his hands and repeatedly requested Yudhan to calm down the two opposition parties. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar requested the BJP protesters to take their seats. The Chief Minister himself requested the protesters to leave. But the BJP is adamant. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had a private talk with the Governor. Perth Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim and Chandrima Bhattacharya were present. The governor wants to get out. After that, the Governor’s speech was somehow completed amidst BJP’s obstruction.

However, it was not the end of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s speech as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar came out with his speech. “Remove BJP, save the country” is the counter slogan of TMC. Due to the protests, the governor spoke about fifty minutes late. Not only that, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar can officially say only the first and last sentence of his speech. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the opposition’s protests, calling the whole incident a shame on democracy.

