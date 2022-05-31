BJP angry over reckless Dilip, central leadership shuts its mouth with stern letter – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Dilip Ghosh’s mouth was virtually shut down by the BJP’s central leadership The letter also clarified that the state BJP leaders and the central leadership were also upset over the controversial remarks made by the party’s all-India co-president.

The letter, written by BJP’s all-India general secretary Arun Singh, has already been leaked. Although News 17 Bangla 7 did not verify the authenticity of this letter

Dilip Ghosh has been warned in the past to refrain from making controversial remarks, the letter said. Arun Singh writes, “In a number of recent interviews with electronic media and other forums, you have publicly criticized senior party functionaries in the state. This kind of comment not only hurts the team but also makes the hard work you put in the past worthless. At the same time, such remarks from the post of All India Co-President have provoked outrage among the party at all levels, which is totally unacceptable. The central leadership of the party is deeply concerned over your comments in the media.

The letter was followed by a stern warning to Dilip, saying, “I am informing you, on the instructions of All India President JP Naddar, that the party is deeply concerned and distressed by such remarks. Please refrain from making such comments to your colleagues on any public forum in future. “

However, the state BJP leadership has kept its mouth shut over the letter sent to Dilip Ghosh by the central leadership. When Dilip Ghosh was contacted, he first said that he had not received any such letter Shortly after this, the phone of the MP of Medinipur was switched off As a result, the question arises as to whether Dilip turned off his phone after receiving the letter from the central leadership BJP state president Sukant Majumder also avoided the issue as he did not know about it

However, Trinamool has slammed the BJP for sending a letter to Dilip Ghosh Trinamool wrote on Twitter, “We have said before that the BJP in Bengal will collapse like a house of cards. BJP’s high commission censored Dilip Ghosh From this it is clear that the organization of BJP is not united ‘

