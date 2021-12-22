BJP Announced West Bengal State Committee: Exclude Jayaprakash Majumdar, Sayantan Basu! The BJP’s new state committee is full of surprises

#Kolkata: BJP’s new state committee has been announced. One surprise after another in the BJP’s new state committee. Leaders like Jayaprakash Majumder, Pratap Bandyopadhyay, Sayantan Basu were removed from the state committee. Soumitra Khan, who was the president of the Youth Front, has been brought to the post of vice-president of the state.

Prominent cancer expert Indranil Khan has been made the new president of the Youth Morcha. Meanwhile, Agnimitra Pal resigned from the post of president of Mahila Morcha. He was replaced by Tanuja Chakraborty. Agnimitra has been removed from the post of state president of Mahila Morcha and Tanuja Chakraborty has been given the responsibility. Soumitra Khan has repeatedly been embroiled in controversy with the party leadership over the past few months. That is why he was removed from the post of President of the Youth Front! Jagannath Sarkar is with Soumitra Khan as co-president. Locket Chatterjee is the general secretary of the party.

Read more- 631 people lost their bail when they came to fight in the pre-election! The situation of the opposition is the same as that of the non-partisans

Pratap Banerjee, a longtime three-generation state leader (during the presidency of Tapan Sikder, Rahul Sinha and Dilip Ghosh) was removed from the state committee. He was virtually “censored” soon after the news of the Calcutta pre-poll organizational meeting broke in the media. He was also removed from the post of chairman of the Calcutta pre-poll committee. Pratap Banerjee was replaced by Pranoy Roy.

Read more- The joy of the team and its own big victory, Firhad danced with his granddaughter on his shoulder, watch the video

Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, Agnimitra Pal, Deepak Barman, Jagannath Chattopadhyay are the general secretaries of the party. Many MLAs of the party were brought to the post of editor. Among the young MLAs are Shankar Ghosh, Gauri Shankar Ghosh, Ashok Dinda, Biman Ghosh. Jayaprakash Majumdar was made the spokesperson of the party. After the announcement of the state committee, Sayantan Basu left the BJP’s media group. The world-famous Roy Chowdhury has been removed from the post of co-president. The rebellious Rajkamal Pathak was cut off.