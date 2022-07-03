BJP announces counter-procession and joint program of Trinamool rally on July 21 two BJP’s meeting on 21 July TMC meeting day – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The BJP had earlier called for a protest on the day of the Trinamool’s Ekushey July program. This time the program was announced by Gerua Shibir. The BJP has called for a protest procession from Salap to Uluberia on July 21. A delegation of BJP MLAs and leadership will also visit the vandalized BJP party office at the end of the procession. The BJP leadership also planned to hold a protest rally after the procession and visit to the party office.

Read more Kolkata News: Woman’s body falls in bed, friend is shocked to see! Panicked bullet-riddled body in Narendrapur

According to party sources, several important leaders of the state BJP may take part in the meeting with state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. BJP state leaders will compensate the victims from that meeting. The announcement of the movement program on the day of the Trinamool Martyrs’ Remembrance Rally is very significant for the BJP politically. The Gerua camp has been vocal in its accusations of violence and terrorism against the ruling party since the results of the last assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress will celebrate the day in Dharmatala in 2022, even though it has been celebrated virtually on the 21st of July for the last two years. Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections are ahead. Therefore, the political circles think that Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will show the direction of the political movement from the Ekushey Mancha. And on this very day the BJP is on its way. According to the leadership of the Padma Shibir, the BJP’s program is a protest against the way in which the atmosphere of violence and terror has engulfed Bengal.

Read more Aditi Munshi || Great news for the people of Rajarhat Gopalpur! MLA Aditi Munshi launched the new project

According to BJP sources, besides Shuvendu Adhikari, the front line leaders of Bengal BJP will also take part in the protest rally and procession in Uluberia on this day. However, BJP sources said that not only the protest meeting, but also the BJP will compensate the ‘victims’ by appearing on the platform today. In recent times, attempts have been made to corner the Trinamool on multiple issues, the ruling leaders are alleging. However, the result of the Bengal Assembly vote of the 21st century, the result of multiple by-elections throughout the subsequent period, has gone to the pair of flower camps. Keeping this confidence in mind, the grassroots camp has started organizing activities on July 21 this year. Gerua camp is also active.

Published by:Pooja Basu First published: July 03, 2022, 15:33 IST

Tags: BJP, Kolkata News, TMC