October 29, 2021

BJP Bengal | Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee storm in Goa, Bengal BJP chose counter hashtag-weapon!

35 mins ago


Saurajyoti Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee has been attacking the BJP one after another since setting foot in Goa. Addressing the people in Goa, the Trinamool leader said, “I am not the chief minister here. But the grandeur of Delhi cannot go on here. Although it did not want to give special importance to this campaign of the grassroots, this time the Bengal BJP took another path to attack the ruling party of this state. When Mamata Banerjee took Goa by storm, the state BJP started hoarding new hashtags on social media from Friday.

The BJP leadership has taken to Twitter to voice Mamata Banerjee’s ‘baseless’ allegations against the central government over the distribution of vaccines, corruption in the health system, and other issues. The hashtag has been named ‘Mamata’s lie’. BJP MPs, MLAs and Union Ministers have been using this hashtag against the Mamata government since 11 am.

BJP state president Sukant Majumder told News18BanglaDigital in this regard: Mamata Banerjee is promoting the healthcare project, making it compulsory to have a healthcare card, but in the same scheme, a hospital has approached the court to recover the arrears of Rs 64 crore from the state. ” Sukantar added, ” If you are going and promoting Bengal employment, then the question may arise. How long will Mamata Banerjee run by cheating? And with these lies we will run propaganda on social media.

Before the Bengal Chief Minister set foot in Goa, however, Goa BJP state president Sadananda Tanabare said, “Even if Mamata Banerjee comes to Goa and runs the Bengal office, the Goa vote will not be affected.” Trinamool shops in Goa will be closed after the polls. In Goa, people don’t vote with mercenaries. ” BJP workers did not leave the hoarding. The common people of Goa have done so. Didi come to Goa, see, stay. And learn some democracy from Goa and apply it in Bengal.

In fact, Mamata Banerjee has brought more than one prominent person to the team by setting foot in Goa. After Nafisa Ali, Leander Page also joined the grassroots holding Mamata’s hand. In this situation, the BJP started a counter-propaganda on social media under the hashtag ‘Mamata’s lie’.





