BJP Bengal: Serious allegations against district president, posters around Kolkata! BJP in embarrassment

#Kolkata: The BJP’s infighting in South Kolkata district took to the public streets. For a long time, there was dissatisfaction within the party with the district president of South Kolkata district. Earlier, several allegations were leveled against Shankar Sikder, starting from threatening the Assembly candidate. This time it went public.

News spread from early morning on Saturday, with large posters on the walls and in front of the Alipore National Library. The poster alleges that South Kolkata District President Shankar Sikder is embezzling money from councilor candidates in the upcoming Kolkata Corporation elections. As the day progressed, excitement spread throughout the area. The buzz started in the political arena.

The BJP is scheduled to hold a post-vote organizational discussion at the National Library Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. Newly appointed BJP state president Sukant Majumder will come to join the discussion. He will be accompanied by All India BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh. And that’s why the opposition has put up big festoons at the entrance to the National Library. Shankar Babu never mentioned any other political party. He has always pointed the finger at his teammates. When asked about this, Shankar Sikder said, “Those who did not get tickets in the last assembly elections or those who left the party are doing this slander.”

He also said that no one should bring any evidence of financial misconduct against him. He will accept whatever punishment the party will give him. On the one hand, by-elections are going on in the state and on the other hand, the foundation of BJP is moving. At such a time, the BJP is uneasy about such festoons. According to the BJP, if anyone in the party wears this festoon, action will be taken to find out.