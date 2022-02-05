BJP Bengal: The end of the rebellion? Joyprakash, the exception, changed the tune of the rest of the protesters

#Kolkata: The rebellion is over! Is it the turn of Sayantans to return home from the state BJP’s (West Bengal) agitated camp? In the last few days, the activities of the rebel leaders, who had been raising their voices against the party’s state leadership in various ways, have suddenly come to a standstill.

That possibility was further heightened when Sayantan Basu, one of the most outspoken leaders in the state, joined Shameek Bhattacharya in Ward No. 40 during the Bidhannagar pre-poll campaign on Friday.

Sayantan Basu, a former BJP general secretary in the state, joined the ‘protest camp’. Shamik: After seeing Sayantan’s program, the BJP in Lavan Lake whispered, standing up literally ‘under one umbrella’ in the campaign for Bidhannagar pre-election and attending the campaign rally and tea party, did Sayantan give the message to end the rebellion?

The tea party was held near the BD Market in Salt Lake. The discussion started with the pictures of Saimatan Basu and Shamik Bhattacharya who got close with a cup of tea in their hands. Finally, the rain came and made them both stand under one umbrella. He was not upset when Sayantan’s statement in the copy-book style given to the media was dropped from the state committee. However, he acknowledged that for the time being, he would only campaign for the BJP candidate in his own home ward in Bidhannagar in the February 12 four-party polls. Nothing else.

“No one in the BJP is upset,” said Shamik. Does Sayantan claim to be offended? Raju, Sayantanka is campaigning with Dilip Ghosh. ‘ However, whatever the state BJP spokesperson and one of the leaders, Shamik, may say, everyone knows that Sayantan Basu was practically outraged when he was recently dropped from the list of state committee office bearers.

The Saints were with MP Shantanu Tagore in the process of stirring up the rebellion with the agitators like Raju Bandyopadhyay, Ritesh Tiwari, Joy Prakash Majumdar. The agitating Shibir has declared a virtual jihad, demanding the change of committee and removal of Amitabh Chakraborty, the general secretary of the state. The protesters held secret meetings at the Port Guest House in Kolkata and at Thakurnagar in Bangaon. Sayantan Basu and Raju Banerjee joined a similar meeting. Outraged leaders can also be seen on the picnic grounds.

However, the revolt came to a halt when the party issued notices to Jayaprakash Majumder and Ritesh Tiwari. According to sources, on the advice of one of the top leaders of the party, Sayantan Basu, Raju Bandyopadhyay announced the agitated Jayaprakash, increasing the distance from Shantanu. In close quarters, Sayantan Basura began to say that it was time to convey the message to the top leaders of the state and the center. As a result, there is no reason to be furious about it. After visiting Delhi and realizing the attitude of the central leadership, Sayantan, Raju as well as Ritesh Tiwari withdrew from the controversy by giving a statement to the media.

The only exception is Jayaprakash Majumdar. In order to increase the pressure on the state BJP leadership to return to the BJP, Jayaprakash has been launching ‘dissonant attacks’ almost every day. Speculation has been created within the party about his future steps At the same time, the Sayantans are using silent tea campaign and tea cycle to pave the way for the BJP to leave the agitated camp and return to the BJP.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 05, 2022, 23:54 IST

