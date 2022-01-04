BJP Candidate Joins Trinamool Congress Before Filling His Nomination | Went To Submit Nomination … – News18 Bangla

#Asansol: It is a political tradition to change parties before any election. After the Assembly elections in Bengal, his precedent is still in full swing in the West Bengal Municipal Election. The number of people moving from one party to another before or after the polls is not less in the state. But what happened today is a little different. Pintu Mukherjee. The candidate was BJP (Bengal BJP). But without submitting nominations, he switched parties and joined the Trinamool Congress. The political circles are amazed to see this incident.

Monday was the last day for nomination submission (West Bengal Municipal Election). While the candidates were busy, Pintu Mukherjee, a BJP candidate from Ward No. 25, reached the house of Minister Malay Ghatak without going to the nomination center. By then, the deadline for submitting nominations has passed. After 3 pm, Pintu Mukherjee arrived at the minister’s house with CK Reshma, a former councilor and Trinamool Congress candidate from Ward No. 23 this year. There, Minister Malay Ghatak picked up the grassroots party flag in Pintu’s hand and pulled him into the party.

After leaving the party, Pintu said, “No pressure, he left the BJP and joined the grassroots after seeing the development work. Minister Malay Ghatak said,” This is how many people want to leave the BJP and join the grassroots. It is doubtful whether the BJP will be in fourth place in this election. “

On the other hand, the BJP claims that Pintu has joined the Trinamool Congress and is not their Pintu. But where did the BJP’s Pintu go? The BJP leadership could not bring him to the fore. Mystery is tied to the whole incident. The pressure has started in the political arena of Asansol.

Note: On the last day of submission of nominations (West Bengal Municipal Election), it was seen that BJP has been able to field candidates in 102 out of 108 wards. The BJP district president claimed that Pintu, who was being portrayed as a BJP candidate, was not their candidate. The question is, but where did the BJP candidate Pintu Mukherjee go? And why the nomination was not submitted at the last moment? The BJP claimed that nominations were not submitted as no proposers were found in 99 per cent minority areas.

