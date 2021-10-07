BJP Candidates in By Election | The announcement of the candidates of the four centers was made by the BJP

#Kolkata: Pujo Mitlei by-election in four centers. The Trinamool has already announced its candidate. This time the BJP (BJP Candidates in By Election) announced the candidates in those four centers. Niranjan Biswas will fight for BJP in Shantipur, Joy Saha will fight in Kharadha and Palash Rana will fight in Gosaba. BJP candidate Ashok Mandal in Dinhata. Tomorrow is the last day to submit nominations for this by-election. Earlier today, the BJP announced the candidature.

By-elections to be seen, but the Gerua camp did not have to worry less about who will be the candidate there. The reason for this is that many leaders and MLAs are under fire. Moreover, Gosaba, Kharadaha – a strong base of the grassroots. Shovan Dev Chatterjee has been elected as the Kharadha candidate in the death of Kajal Sinha. Despite winning in Bhabanipur, he gave up that seat for Mamata Banerjee. Now he will fight in Kharadha, so his team will fight from the top from all sides.

BJP was leading Shantipur and Dinhata in these two seats because Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik gave victory to the party in these two seats during difficult times. Jagannath won by more than 15,000 votes but Nishith had to gain momentum. He won. With these seven or five in mind, the BJP wanted to choose the faces who are credible, who will not change parties in this difficult time. Note that the ruling party’s candidate in Shantipur is Brajkishore Goswami. Trinamool has fielded Subrata Mandal in Gosaba. Trinamool candidate Udayan Guha in Dinhata.

The commission said elections would be held in these four centers on October 30. The results will be announced on November 3 in these four centers. All in all, after the autumn festival, the state is once again in the throes of voting.