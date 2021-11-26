BJP Celebrates Constitution Day, BJP Celebrates Constitution Day – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP (BJP Celebrates Constitution Day) held a parallel function in the assembly instead of going to the official function of Constitution Day. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accused the ruling party of not giving due importance to the opposition by not attending the official function, but the BJP wanted to show its strength in the assembly by parallel “boycotting” the official function, the political circles said. Celebrates Constitution Day).

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting the Congress, the Trinamool and other opposition parties in Delhi over the high turnout in the Constitution Day celebrations in Parliament, Modi’s party did not attend the official function in the state assembly but took oath on Constitution Day. According to the program announced at 12 noon on Friday, the assembly paid homage to Ambedkar with garlands at the official ceremony, including Principal Biman Bandyopadhyay and Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh. BJP 7 did not attend the event Biman Bandyopadhyay, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, openly expressed his displeasure over the BJP’s non-attendance at the event. “They will be able to say why they did not come despite the invitation of the opposition,” he said.

We, BJP MLAs gathered at the WB Assembly, to observe Constitution Day, by honoring the chief architect of the Indian Constitution; Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Our Constitution would always act as the beacon for democratic ideals & fundamental rights that would guide our nation. pic.twitter.com/PgjOvbSS39 – Suvendu Adhikari •Suvendu Adhikari (uSuvenduWB) November 26, 2021

After the official function, the activities of the BJP parliamentary party started in the assembly. MLAs like Manoj Tigga, Ashok Dinda, Agnimitra Pal, Srirupa Mitra Chowdhury, Ashok Kirtaniya came to the assembly with flowers, garlands and incense. Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari came to the assembly at quarter to four. The stage of the official ceremony was still tied in the lobby of the assembly. The workers of the assembly are scattered here and there. If so, the Leader of the Opposition came to pay his respects. However, Shuvendu went to his office without looking back at the stage arranged in the lobby of the assembly.

Read more: Trinamool candidate-surprise in the pre-poll of the metropolis, 8 MLAs-1 MP in the fight!

Read more: Mamata’s marathon meeting, TMC announces list of candidates for Kolkata! Firhad also got a place

Parallel Constitution Day was then celebrated in the house of the BJP parliamentary party. Shuvendu laid his hands on the book of the constitution and read out the oath of office of the BJP MLAs. He laid a wreath at the statue of Ambedkar with the MLAs of the parliamentary party “The ruling party is humiliating the BJP in the assembly and outside the assembly. So, we have proved the strength of the party by holding separate events in the assembly,” said Shuvendu. The situation is now like grapefruit pickle. So, despite being as opposed to satisfying the taste of milk, the government continues to imitate everything.