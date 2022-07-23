Menu
Search
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Kolkata Updates

BJP excited by Parthar’s arrest, Amit Shah may come to the state in August itself – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: After the arrest of minister Partha Chatterjee, the state BJP planned to bring Amit Shah to the state to hold meetings in two Bengals. Amit Shah may visit the state after the Badal session. BJP state president Sukant Majumder hinted at Amit Shah’s visit to the state to close associates at the National Library’s Bhasha Bhavan hall. Sukanth also said that the state leadership has already appealed to the Union Home Minister in this regard.

One of the most important ministers of the state government and Trinamool General Secretary, Partha Chattopadhyay, has been arrested today by the ED in connection with the SSC recruitment corruption investigation.

Read more: Trinamool clarified the position and action against Partha only if the allegations are proved

At the end of the day’s tension and the battle of nerves, Parthar was naturally under pressure in the jail journey. Mamata said from Trinamool’s July 1 platform, if there is corruption in the appointment of teachers, the real culprits will be punished. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the accused and his lawyer will answer what the ED is saying in the corruption investigation. The party will not comment on this. But in any case, the beleaguered BJP state leadership is buoyed by Parthar’s arrest.

In this political background, state president Sukant Majumdar said in the organizational meeting of BJP, ‘This opportunity cannot be missed. Before the Panchayat and 24th Lok Sabha polls, organizations should be united and movement should be started in district by district using this corruption of Trinamool and state government.

Read more: ‘I have done no wrong, I have been framed’, Arpita was taken away from home by ED

It goes without saying that BJP, which is aiming to capture the power of the state, will try to use this situation of the ruling party politically. But, as soon as the ruling party’s heavyweight minister Partha Chattopadhyay was caught in the ED’s net, the way the BJP started trying to take advantage of the situation by bringing Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state, it is considered quite significant by the political circle.

However, the Trinamool alleges that after the 21 loss, the BJP has used the central investigative agencies to give oxygen to the beleaguered BJP.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

Be the first to read breaking news on News18 Bangla. There are daily fresh news, live updates of news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Amit Shah, Partha Chatterjee



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleKMC | Blue-Green Kolkata || From parks to municipalities, the city of Kolkata is going blue-green
Next articleAchena Uttam is an example for Uttam Kumar & Suchitra Sen for the upcoming generations
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

More like this
Related

Partha Chatterjee admitted in SSKM: Partha admitted to ICCU of SSKM! Chest pain, high creatinine level

admin -
#Kolkata: Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has...

Dabur launches “Dabur Himalayan Shilajit” this Prime Day!

Reporter -
India’s leading science-based Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd today...

Kolkata Murder: Murder in Sonagachi! The body of the sex worker was recovered with his throat cut

admin -
It is known that the body of a...

Achena Uttam is an example for Uttam Kumar & Suchitra Sen for the upcoming generations

Reporter -
Achena Uttam is a 2022 Bengali-language biographical film directed by Atanu Bose...

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL