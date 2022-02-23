BJP goes to Supreme Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has left it to the State Election Commission to decide whether the Central Force will be used in the next 26 108 municipal elections (West Bengal Municipal Elections). The court gave the commission 24 hours to take a decision

However, before taking a decision, the Election Commission has to hold a meeting with the top officials of the state administration The commission will have to inform the court about the explanation behind the decision if the vote is taken without the central forces If there is unrest in the polls without the central forces, his responsibility will also be on the state election commissioner A division bench of the Calcutta High Court headed by Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj passed the order on the same day.

According to the court order, the Election Commission will have to meet top officials of the state police administration, including the Home Secretary and DGP, before taking a decision. The commission will also hold discussions with top police officials, including SPs and SDPOs in the districts where the polls will be held.

The High Court also directed the court to inform the court in writing of its reasons if the commission decides not to use central force after deliberations. In addition, the High Court has directed the appointment of neutral IAS officers as observers The division bench of the chief justice also directed to seal all the EVM papers of Kanthi municipality.

However, the state BJP leadership is unhappy with the High Court verdict They are probably going to file a case in the Supreme Court today challenging this verdict Voting will be held on 26th February Earlier, the BJP had sought an urgent hearing from the Supreme Court

BJP lawyer Bilbadal Bhattacharya said, “We are reviewing the directive. After examining the instructions, I will talk to the Central Lawyers Cell and decide to go to the Supreme Court

