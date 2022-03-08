BJP has no alternative in Delhi, we have to deliver the alternative, says Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Bird’s eye 2024. Mamata Banerjee is still the staunch Trinamool, the staunch Trinamool supremo. She (Mamata Banerjee) once again reminded me of that from the International Women’s Day celebrations. He said the BJP government is in power in Delhi because there is no strong alternative in front of the common man. We have to make that alternative available to the common man.

Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the BJP in the context of national politics. He said that they can’t win in their own ward, then they talk big. Many BJP leaders say that if they win in Uttar Pradesh, they will take Navanne by storm. I mean, if they make a storm, we’ll make a tornado. Ask them to handle the storm in their ward first. It is to be noted that as a result of the recently concluded municipal elections, it has been seen that the state is in a miserable condition of Gerua camp. Many MPs, MLAs have lost in their own wards, that is what Mamata brought up.

Recently, Mamata Banerjee went to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav. The grassroots are not fighting there, they are supporting the Samajwadi Party. “There is no question that we have to fight for votes everywhere,” she said. It is important to play the right role. In other words, Mamata once again emphasized on creating strong anti-BJP alternatives with regional parties.

Besides, the issue of Goa has also come up in the national politics. The assembly elections have just ended in Goa. The booth return survey also said that the grassroots could get a few seats there. Mamata said more time in Goa would have yielded better results. However, it is not a big deal that there can be victory or defeat in the election. In Goa, grassroots signs need to be delivered to the homes of ordinary people. I thank the common man, what has happened this month is for the common man.

Abir Ghoshal

Published by:Uddalak B First published: March 08, 2022, 15:32 IST

Tags: Mamata Banerjee