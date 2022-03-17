BJP has no porblem if Bye Election gets postponed BJP has no objection to postponing by-polls

#NewDelhi : BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has said that they have no objection to the postponement of by-elections in the two centers of the state. Trinamool approached the Election Commission demanding postponement of Asansol Lok Sabha and Baliganj Assembly constituency by-elections (Bengal Bye Election 2022). Petition on behalf of Joraful Shibir, voting in the state should be postponed due to examination. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) claims that there will be problems in the campaign on the one hand due to the exams and on the other hand if there is a force in the school during the voting, the students will have problems.

On the other hand, Sukanta Majumdar accused the state government of depriving North Bengal in the Bengal Budget. He said that the budget allocated for the construction of a flyover in Kolkata was not allocated for the whole of North Bengal. Regarding the demand for making North Bengal a separate state, Sukant Majumder said, they want the party founder Shyamaprasad Mukherjee’s dream Bengal. However, the state president of the BJP has not clarified what the dream Bengal looks like.

“This is a reflection of the door-to-door alcohol project,” said Sukanta Majumder, referring to the poisoning of three people in the state. He also criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for its employment.

Sukant said about Anis Death, the family of the deceased said the main accused is the police. According to Sukanta Majumdar, the police are on the fence in Aniskand. As a result, an impartial investigation is not possible with the police. Speaking at a press conference in Delhi today, the BJP state president said, “It is the duty of the legislators to speak to the people of the area just as the people’s representatives have to speak in line with the party line.” Sukanta Majumdar mocked the role and work of the police, saying that the police are not doing any kindness, they are just doing their duty. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Sukant Majumder said that the Trinamool Congress was making false allegations against Shuvendu Adhikari as he could not digest the defeat in Nandigram.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: March 17, 2022, 08:15 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Sukanta Majumdar