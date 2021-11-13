BJP in the spotlight, Gerua camp in the wake of the RSS’s decision – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: To strengthen the BJP West Bengal organization, the RSS is going to include two or three more people in the post of General Secretary of the state. At present, Amitabh Chakraborty is the general secretary of the state BJP. For the time being, keeping him in office, two or three more people are being brought in charge of the General Secretary’s organization.

According to Keshab Bhavan sources, the responsibilities of the state BJP (BJP West Bengal) will be divided according to the organizational structure of the union. According to the union structure, the state is divided into three parts. From Malda to Kochbihar district in North Bengal. From Burdwan, Durgapur to West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia’s Jungle Mahal to Rae-Banga. For these three parts, three people will be given the responsibility of organizing the general secretary.

Read more: EVM-this pre-poll, but not vivipat! Preparations started by the State Election Commission

Amitabh will look into the matter centrally and coordinate between the three office bearers However, according to a section of the union, in fact, the union may appoint one person as general secretary to the state president’s cabinet instead of appointing Amitabh and three others as general secretaries. The Union may bring him forward as the future state president.

Again, a section claims that Amitabh Chakraborty and Kishore Kar were appointed as assistants to the then General Secretary Subrata Chatterjee before Amitabh Chakraborty, who is in charge of the present General Secretary’s organization, came to this post. Kishore is currently the Organizing Secretary of Tripura. As a result, the union decided to appoint two general secretaries to assist Amitabh in complying with previous judgments.

It is pointless to trim Amitabh Chakraborty or look for a successor to the state president. But skeptics are not skeptical. For one thing, this is how the process of removing Subrata Chatterjee from the post of organizational secretary began. Subrata was retained and Amitabh Chakraborty and Kishore Karke were added to him. In fact, with the appointment of Amitabh and Kishore as independent assistants, Amit Shah disqualified Subrata and sent him away. Is the RSS going to walk the same path again?