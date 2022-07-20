BJP is not holding a meeting on July 21! “Who will come to the meeting at 8pm?” Question by Subhendur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Although the court allowed the Trinamool and BJP to hold a meeting on the same day, Shuvendu Adhikari himself canceled the meeting of the BJP on July 21! The court granted conditional permission to hold a meeting of Subhendu Adhikari in Bauria tomorrow, the same day as the Trinamool Martyrs’ Day. But after canceling that meeting, Shuvendu said, “Last June 26, we decided to hold a rally from 4 pm. First, we took permission to hold a meeting at the Netaji Sangh ground on June 28. But the administration, under pressure from the Trinamool, revoked that permission on July 3.”

Shuvendu also said that after the cancelation of the meeting in that field, even though the BJP thought of holding a meeting in various places including Narikeltala Sarvajan Durgotsava Committee, the officials backed off under the pressure of the Trinamool. The court on Tuesday asked the question why the BJP must hold a meeting on July 21. Canceling the meeting on Wednesday, Shuvendu said, “We have no conflict with this program of Trinamool on July 21! However, no other political party can hold a meeting on that day, this is a model of democracy in the state!”

Shuvendu also said, “With full confidence in the court, I can say that the judge has been forced under the pressure of the ruling party and the police.” We thank the judge and say that despite the permission of the meeting, the meeting is not actually held in the conditions that he has given.”

Shuvendu claimed that the ground allowed by the court, i.e. Bauria Mansatla office ground is not suitable for meeting. He also raised the question of how people will come if the meeting is held at eight o’clock. Besides, Shuvendu Adhikari said that he, Kailash Mishra are all residents of districts outside Howrah. As a result, there will be no situation for them to come on July 21. However, the BJP has said that they will celebrate the victory festival with the image of Draupadi Murmu tomorrow on July 21.

