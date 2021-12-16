BJP leader in disarray, writes Indian Circus Party News in Jagobangla – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He was the BJP candidate from Uttarpara constituency in the Assembly polls. He is the one who held the pen in the mouthpiece of the ruling party (Jago Bangla) before the Calcutta pre-poll. It was there that Prabir Ghoasl referred to the BJP’s full-blown struggle as the news of the Indian circus party. Prabir Ghoshal wrote in the Jagobangla editorial, “The names of the candidates have been announced, but the BJP’s skeletal appearance has been tarnished after the campaign. The candidates are not getting any publicity in the campaign. Do it! “

The ruling party has already started saying that there is no one in the BJP’s campaign The BJP’s Assembly candidate has also written the same. Prabir Ghoshal has brought up the topic of Rupa Gangopadhyay in the editorial of Jagobangla. “Rupa Ganguly, the silver screen heroine, shocked everyone at the circus event with the announcement of the list of candidates. The well-known actress, MP and BJP national level leader directly opposes the party candidate in a ward,” he wrote. “There will be more surprises in the circus. Rajkamal Pathak, one of the co-presidents of the state BJP, will speak out in support of Rupadevi with a candidate from the same ward two or three days later.”

According to the political circles, Prabir Ghoshal has mentioned in the editorial of the mouthpiece of the ruling party that there is a difference of opinion about the candidate. Prabir Babu writes, “The circus show did not end there. The drama about the Calcutta pre-poll management committee was no less interesting.” Even before this, the BJP candidate for the Assembly polls has written in the editorial of the mouthpiece of the ruling party several times. The BJP leadership has been vocal about his writings There has been intense criticism However, when the rest of the pre-polls are just a few days away, the writing of the BJP Assembly candidate will embarrass the party, according to informed sources.

Abir Ghosal