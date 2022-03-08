March 8, 2022

BJP leader Jayaprakash Majumder, who was upset at the grassroots today, broke up again in Gerua camp – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Outraged BJP leader Jayprakash Mazumdar joins TMC. He is going to join Trinamool today in the presence of Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee at Nazrul Mancha. Jay Prakash Majumder 7 has already reached Nazrul Mancha The BJP had earlier suspended Jayaprakash Majumder for his anti-party activities and comments. Jayaprakash left the Congress and joined the BJP This time he is in the grass camp

Today there is a meeting of Trinamool State Committee at Nazrul Mancha Chief Minister and party leader Mamata Banerjee will be present there Jayaprakash will join the ruling party in his presence

Details coming …

