BJP leader opens up about Anubrata Mandal shared strong reaction on TMC | “If you go to jail, you will survive, otherwise …” Dilip Ghosh’s ‘explosive’ remarks about Anubrat Mandal! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Birbhum district Trinamool president Anubrata Mandal is avoiding one CBI summons after another. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the rally, but he was not immediately available for comment. This time, Dilip Ghosh, the all-India vice-president of the BJP, is explosive about the security of the Trinamool leader in Daputa. Dilip Ghosh gave a message of extreme fear in public.

At the beginning of the week on Monday, Dilip Ghosh was present in the morning walk at the regular Eco Park. Asked by reporters about Anubrat Mandal at that time, Dilip Ghosh said, “His body gets worse when he sees the empty CBI. But he can’t survive like this for long. He has to come today or tomorrow. Or be in jail for life. (Dilip Ghosh) “

Dilip Ghosh added, “It’s okay to be in jail but less likely to survive in hospital. Now it seems to me that he may have been killed somehow for falsifying all the information. Because he is involved in multiple cases and various TMC party leaders I think all the houses can be opened with one key and the key may be lost. That’s why our new thinking is that if that person goes to jail, there will be life, otherwise there is a very good chance of not surviving. “

Dilip Ghosh, BJP’s all-India co-president and MP, left for Delhi after a morning tour of Newtown. Reacting to the earlier speculation in the BJP about the Dilip-Sukant conflict, Dilip Ghosh said, “People have known him since he (Sukant Majumder) became the president. The party has grown. Everyone has grown to make the party bigger.” “Sukantar has less organizational experience. I also had less. Experience grows as I work in politics.”

Commenting on Trinamool’s Kunal Ghosh’s remarks, he said, “Kunal has foresight. He used to do Rahul-Dilip Ghosh. He used to do Shuvendu-Dilip. And now he does Sukant-Dilip. They have such a big party. They have a world leader. They should drown. ” In addition to attacking the ruling party, Dilip Ghosh conveyed the message that his chemistry with Sukant Majumdar is good.

