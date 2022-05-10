BJP leader opens up about Cyclone and warns TMC Govt On Previous disaster fund controversy | “And don’t be ‘wrong’ …” Extreme warning in Dilip Ghosh’s message, who is the target? – News18 Bangla

#Khargpur: Hurricane Ashani is gradually approaching. All emergency preparations have been taken across the state. A control room has been set up to deal with the disaster. It is being taken how to deal with the damage caused by the cyclone and the relief measures have also started in earnest. Meanwhile, BJP’s all-India vice-president Dilip Ghosh has warned the government about the cyclone. BJP all-India vice-president and Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh left for Khargpur town in West Midnapore district on Tuesday morning and had a tea party in Bagda area. At that time, Dilip Ghosh gave his response to various questions of the journalists.

Read more: Do you sneeze like this? Sneeze style will identify your personality! Here’s how …

On the same day, Dilip Ghosh sneered at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool government and said, “Even before the CPM, there were storms and floods in West Bengal. The money is gone from the account. From there the people’s trust in the government is gone. It is humane to stand by the people who are affected by the storms. But it is seen that the government money is also looted. It is very painful. The one who made a mistake has left. We have to see to it that this mistake does not happen again. “

Read more: Strong cyclone Ashani on the way from terrible to very terrible! Big weather update for next 48 hours

In the midst of various events on the occasion of Rabindra’s one hundred and sixty-first birth anniversary, the tone of regret over the Nobel can be heard on the face of Dilip Ghosh. He said, “It is a matter of shame to steal the Nobel. Poet Rabindranath Tagore was the only Bengali to receive the Nobel with pride. We could not handle that which is a matter of great shame.”

On the other hand, Dilip Ghosh also opened his mouth on the fact that Arjun Singh was not invited to the tripartite meeting. When asked about this, he said, “I don’t know who called the meeting and with whom.” The government decides who will be called. It is not that he will be called if he wants to.

Regarding the announcement of North Bengal polls next month, Dilip Ghosh on Monday said, “If GTA is not successful then what is the point of voting again. There is so much movement, so many deaths, so much oppression for GTA. What has the common man got? If that doesn’t happen, it’s still a way to get more involved with the GTA. “

Read more: Heavy rain pounding the city! Second Hooghly Bridge Traffic congestion, flooded busy roads

On law and order in Khargpur, Medinipur MP Dilip Ghosh said, “The law and order situation in Khargpur is deteriorating again. Looting and looting have increased drastically. This is what will happen if there is a police officer. It has happened many times in Khargpur. We have agitated for it. We will agitate again. If there is oppression on the common people here. Maintain peace and order with the identity of competence. “

Report: Shankar Rai

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: May 10, 2022, 10:04 IST

Tags: Bengal BJP, Dilip Ghosh, TMC