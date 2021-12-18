BJP leader surrenders on day before Kolkata polls, bail granted – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Anirban Chatterjee, president of BJP’s Bhabanipur assembly constituency number three, surrendered in Alipore court just before the KMC Elections 2021.

The BJP had accused the constituency president of attempted murder. On that day he surrendered to the Alipore court. Alipore court has ordered bail in the case on a personal bond of Tk 1,000.

This Anirban is the former shadow companion of Minister Firhad Hakim. According to police and court sources, the incident took place on August 29 this year. The complaint was lodged on August 30. In Chetla, there was a quarrel between Tamal Das and Bittu Barua and Vicky Barua. There, Bittu allegedly beat Tamal with a sharp weapon. Tamal was injured in the incident. Several people were arrested in the incident.

A few days later, an FIR was lodged in the name of BJP’s Mandal president Anirban Chattopadhyay. Vicky is known in the area as a BJP activist. A few days later, a rumor was issued against BJP constituency president Anirban over the incident. Anirban Chatterjee approached the High Court. A couple of days ago, the High Court dismissed the non-bailable section case and directed the Alipore court to file a bailable warrant case.

Anirban Chatterjee surrendered to the Alipore court on Saturday. Alipur High Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Shuvro Som Ghoshal granted bail to the accused Anirban on a personal bond of Tk 1,000.

On the same day, Anirban Chatterjee said, “Bobby Hakim is not like that, he is a very good man. But the grassroots activists around him have filed such false cases against me. After I left the grassroots, one case after another has been filed against me. “I was not there when the two groups got into trouble over the Chetla incident. Attempted murder charges were filed against me. I surrendered to the Alipore court today.”

On the same day, his lawyer Prashant Majumder said, ‘Anirban Chattopadhyay surrendered in Alipore court on the charge of attempted murder in Chetla. Alipore court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs 1,000.