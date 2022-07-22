BJP Meeting Canceled in Howrah || Police ‘no’ to BJP meeting, Gerua Shibir cancels protest meeting in Howrah

#Kolkata: “Police ‘no’ to the rally-marching on the orders of the ruling party”. Complaints of BJP. BJP’s Howrah Town organizational district has called for a rally to protest the ‘poisoned’ liquor case at Malipanchghara in Howrah today. An application was made to the police by the president of the party seeking permission for the political program. But BJP President Manimohan Bhattacharya was informed by a letter from the local police station, ‘It is not possible to allow their program because there is another political party’s program on that day’. After that Gerua camp leadership held a meeting and announced the cancellation of today’s meeting. They complained, ‘Police deliberately did not allow our program’.

In addition to their question, ‘what is the police so afraid of the program of the opposition political party’? We feel that the police did not allow our political program because of the finger of the ruling party. Although the meeting was canceled, the Howrah town BJP leadership went to the Howrah CP office and submitted a deputation protesting. BJP termed Ghusuri’s liquor case of Malipanchghara police station as genocide. The BJP called for a protest meeting on Friday, blaming the police for fueling the incident and the administration’s failure. Leader of Opposition Subhendu Adhikari was the main speaker in the meeting. But in the end, the BJP was forced to cancel the meeting at the last minute due to the lack of permission from the police.

Opposition leader Subvendu Adhikari complained, ‘On the orders of Trinamool, the police are trying to stop the opposition every moment. Obstructing the implementation of political programs. Why is the administration so afraid of carrying out various political programs in a democratic way? Questioning the statement of the opposition party leader, ‘BJP cannot be suppressed in this way’. State BJP president Sukant Majumder said, ‘The government sometimes says seven people, sometimes it says 11 people The state government is trying to cover up the whole matter’. Calling this death a genocide, he claimed that it is not an accident, people are being killed to fill their own pockets.

